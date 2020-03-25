Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

SOME of Zimbabwe’s sport associations and clubs have taken to social media to educate their members and followers about the deadly Covid-19 disease that has now claimed one life in the country.

At least 387 000 people have been infected by the virus globally and more than 16 000 have been killed by the pandemic.

The Government has announced a range of measures to fight the infection. It has revised the number of people permitted to gather in public from 100 to a maximum of 50 people, including sporting and religious events for an initial 60-day period to help limit the spread of the disease.

Bulawayo Chiefs, known as the Twitter Kings in football circles, are leading from the front in spreading the coronavirus awareness message on social media.

The Premier Soccer League club has come up with a unique way of introducing their 2020 squad and to alert their followers on the coronavirus.

Every day Chiefs introduces a player that has made their squad accompanied by a unique coronavirus awareness message.

For example, the unveiling of left-back Gift Gumbo yesterday included the following awareness message: “Covid virus can be transmitted in areas with hot and humid climates. From the evidence so far, the Covid-19 virus can be transmitted in all areas, including areas with hot and humid weather. Regardless of climate adopt protective measures all the time.”

The Zimbabwe Volleyball Association (ZVA) Facebook page has also been running a series of messages aimed at educating the public about the deadly virus.

“Be socially responsible, maintain social distance, protect yourself and the one next to you; together we can,” reads one of ZVA’s daily numerous posts.

ZVA also revealed yesterday that its offices were now closed to all visitors.