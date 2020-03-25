Econet is closing its Joina City Shop in Harare’s CBD “with immediate effect” after one of its staff members came into contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 Coronavirus.

We have, with immediate effect, closed our Joina City Shop in Harare in the interests of public health and safety. One of our staff members from the shop voluntarily disclosed that they came in contact with a person who later tested positive for the Corona virus. We have therefore immediately triggered our internal protocols to protect the rest of the staff and our customers, and to support the staff member in question at this time. We are working with the staff member, who has gone into self-quarantine with their family, to get tested for the Corona virus, and we are supporting them to take all the necessary steps to ensure their safety and that of others. The shop is right now undergoing thorough sanitization and cleaning by professionals, including trained personel from our Clean City sanitation sister business. The shop will remain closed to the public until further notice. Econet statement

Econet said while the company has put in place stringent health and safety measures to combat the spread of the Coronavirus at its offices and customer service centres, it will continue to review those measures as the situation evolved to ensure absolute safety for its staff and customers.

The company has been leading a multipronged campaign to raise public awareness on how Zimbabweans can protect themselves from the COVID-19 epidemic, and how to prevent the spread of the virus.