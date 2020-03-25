Prince Charles (71) is displaying mild symptoms ‘‘but otherwise remains in good health’’, a spokesman said, adding that the Duchess of Cornwall (72) has been tested, but does not have the virus.

Charles and Camilla are now self-isolating at Balmoral.

Buckingham Palace said the Queen last saw her son, the heir to the throne, on 12 March, but was ‘‘in good health’’.

The palace added that the Duke of Edinburgh was not present at that meeting, and that the Queen was now ‘‘following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare’’.

A Clarence House statement read: ‘‘In accordance with government and medical advice, the prince and the duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland.’’

The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire, where they met the criteria required for testing.

‘‘It is not possible to ascertain from whom the prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.”

Meanwhile, Steven Dick, Deputy Head of Mission at the British Embassy in Budapest, has died after contracting coronavirus, the Foreign Office said yesterday.

The 37-year-old diplomat died in Hungary on Tuesday, it said in a statement.

He had served as Deputy British Ambassador to Hungary since December, according to a biography published on the UK government’s website.

Dick’s death brought the number of coronavirus fatalities in Hungary to 10, according to the Hungarian government’s official tally published earlier in the day, which said only that a British national had died as a result of the virus.

‘‘I am desperately saddened by the news of Steven’s death and my heart goes out to his parents Steven and Carol,’’ the FCO statement cited Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab as saying.

‘‘Steven was a dedicated diplomat and represented his country with great skill and passion. He will be missed by all those who knew him and worked with him.’’— Straitimes.com-BBC.