The South African Football Association (SAFA) on Monday extended its ban to ALL football activities in line with President Cyril Ramaphosa’s call to lockdown the country to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.

“Sport and sport business is fundamentally based on healthy, physically and medically fit players,” a SAFA statement said.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has rearranged our priorities for the sake of the future of football.”

“SAFA therefore, in line with the call by the state president, will extend the ban of all football matches and all other football activities from 4 April 2020 as first announced by the association to 16 April 2020.

“Thereafter, and in consultation with national government, SAFA will reassess the situation and map the way forward.

PSL chairperson Irvin Khoza announced the postponement of all professional leagues indefinitely while stating that their aim will be to conclude the league by no later than 30 June.

But he maintained that they would remain flexible with any future date. — Sport24