Andile Tshuma, Chronicle Correspondent

THE Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (Zupco) has hiked fares for urban routes by 100 percent.

Following the fare increase effected on Monday, passengers will now pay $2 a trip on Zupco buses up from $1 and Zupco kombis are now charging $4 up from $2.

The new fares are still lower than private commuter omnibus operators who have pegged a trip at $7.

In an interview, Zupco Chief Executive Officer Mr Everisto Madangwa said high operational costs the company was incurring had necessitated the fare hikes.

He said Zupco was making efforts to break-even while continuing to provide affordable transport to the public.

“At $2 and $4 respectively for our Zupco bus and kombi schemes, you will realise that we are still way below the average fares in the market. We still charge way lower than other operators in the public transportation industry. This is because we want to continue providing affordable transport to the public. However, so that we may have the capacity to buy fuel and other requirements, the marginal fare increase was necessary and inevitable. The old fares were no longer sustainable,” said Mr Madangwa.

Commuters who spoke to The Chronicle yesterday said the public transporter should have given them notice before effecting the fare increases.

Mr Tongai Musiiwa said he only learnt of the fare hike via social media and dismissed it, only to realise it was true yesterday morning when he boarded a bus.

“Zupco must find better ways of communicating with the customer. I just saw a WhatsApp chain message that fares were going up and without even thinking twice, I dismissed it. I was humbled this morning (yesterday), as I was boarding and I discovered that indeed it was true. At least I had enough money,” said Mr Musiiwa.

Other commuters who spoke to The Chronicle supported the move by Zupco to increase fares.

“We are poor and can’t afford the kombis but to be honest, the kombis themselves are charging way below than what a serious person in business would charge. They are just breaking even. Now for us to celebrate parting with $1 or $2 is ridiculous because how do you expect a bus to get diesel,?” he said.

“How much fuel does a bus need to do a round trip. It then means that taxpayers’ money will be funding the scheme, yet it should be doing other things. We appreciate Zupco but Zupco must be sustainable.” [email protected]_tshuma.